Futures slip after Trump's wiretap accusation
U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
WASHINGTON A gauge of future economic activity touched its highest level in nearly five years in May as a strengthening housing market continues to lend support to the overall economy.
The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index increased 0.1 percent to 95.2 last month, the highest level since June 2008.
While the increase in the index was less than economists' expectations for a 0.2 percent gain, it followed a solid 0.8 percent rise in April.
"Despite the month-to-month volatility, the LEI's six month growth rate remains steady, suggesting that conditions in the economy remain resilient," said Ataman Ozyildirim, an economist at The Conference Board.
"Widespread gains in the leading indicators over the last six months suggest there is some upside potential for economic activity in the second half of the year."
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
BERLIN Investor sentiment in the euro zone improved more than expected in March, hitting its highest level in almost 10 years on Monday, as concerns that global political risks could end an economic upswing dissipated.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said on Monday that reduction of U.S. trade deficits through tough negotiations with America's trading partners will boost growth and preserve U.S. national security.