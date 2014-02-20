Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
WASHINGTON, Fed A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose modestly in January, pointing to underlying strength in the economy despite a frigid winter's drag on economic growth.
The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index climbed 0.3 percent to 99.5 last month. That followed December's revised reading that showed the index was flat from the prior month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to gain 0.4 percent in January.
"Underlying economic conditions should continue to improve," said Ataman Ozyildirim, an economist at the private Conference Board.
BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China does not want to see a trade war with the United States and that the two countries should achieve common ground on trade relations.
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.