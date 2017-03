A delivery person walks through Times Square as it snows in the Manhattan borough of New York February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose more strongly than expected in February, a sign that a harsh winter may only create a temporary drag on the economy.

The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index climbed 0.5 percent to 99.8 last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to gain 0.2 percent. The rise in January was revised to 0.1 percent from 0.3 percent.

