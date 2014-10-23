WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rebounded in September, pointing to solid growth for the remainder of the year.

The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index increased 0.8 percent last month after being flat in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise 0.6 percent after August's previously reported 0.2 percent gain.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)