China hits back at foreign scrutiny on its excess steel capacity
BEIJING China should not be singled out in a fight against excess steel capacity that requires stronger global cooperation, Wang Shouwen, a vice commerce minister, said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rebounded in September, pointing to solid growth for the remainder of the year.
The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index increased 0.8 percent last month after being flat in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise 0.6 percent after August's previously reported 0.2 percent gain.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.
BEIJING China's red-hot property market picked up pace in February after pulling back for four months, with average new home prices in the nation's 70 major cities rising slightly in spite of a raft of new government curbs aimed at tempering speculative demand.