China hits back at foreign scrutiny on its excess steel capacity
BEIJING China should not be singled out in a fight against excess steel capacity that requires stronger global cooperation, Wang Shouwen, a vice commerce minister, said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose more than expected in July, boosting hopes of stronger growth in the second half of the year.
The Conference Board said on Thursday that its Leading Economic Index increased 0.9 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to gain 0.6 percent after June's previously reported 0.3 percent increase.
"The economy is gaining traction and growth should continue at a strong pace for the remainder of the year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, an economist at The Conference Board. "Although housing has been one of the weakest components this year, the sharp gain in building permits helped boost the LEI in July."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BEIJING The chairman of China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group said at the China Development Forum on Saturday he is bullish on investing in Europe despite great uncertainty over issues including refugees, economic challenges and rising populism.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.