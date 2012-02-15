NEW YORK U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in January as steep declines in mining and utilities offset gains in manufacturing, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.

COMMENTS:

RICK BENSIGNOR, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT MERLIN SECURITIES IN NEW YORK

"There was an upward revision to last month's number, which essentially washes out the miss this month."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"Clearly the headline number is disappointing. However, the healthy upward revision to December on balance is offsetting some of the headline disappointment. Overall the vast majority of data recently has been positive so I am not too concerned about this one outlier."

BARCLAYS CAPITAL RESEARCH

"Overall, this report continues the recent positive trend across both national and regional manufacturing surveys and shows that manufacturing activity is off to a solid start to 2012."

IAN LYNGEN, SENIOR GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGIST, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, CONNECTICUT

"Industrial Production was unchanged month-on-month -- well below the consensus of +0.7 percent month-on-month, but off of an upwardly revised +0.1 percent in December. Utilities drove the downside at -2.5 percent month-on-month -- owing largely to the warmer winter weather and we saw electric off -2.1 percent and nat gas -5 percent. Manufacturing Production actually improved +0.7 percent month-on-month following a +1.5 percent December read and suggesting ongoing strength from this sector of the economy. Overall, a modest headline read with a more constructive breakdown in the industry-by-industry data."

LINDSEY PIEGZA, ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"Industrial production is really not too exciting. It has decelerated. We're teetering at just about half of the rate we were seeing a year ago.

"This is in line with what we've been seeing in terms of manufacturing in general as the financial crisis in Europe, coupled with a weaker euro, slows international purchases.

"It's really not a game-changer for the Fed. This is in line with what the Fed's been expecting for the overall economy. They expect the economy to continue to expand but at a very modest pace."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"January industrial production with an unchanged headline fell well short of expectations for a 0.7% increase, but the disappointing headline conceals positive details in the breakdown. Manufacturing saw a healthy 0.7% increase, though over half of this came from autos, with the overall number restrained by weakness in utilities (-2.5%, a second straight steep fall due to a mild winter) and a less easy to explain 1.8% fall in mining. What are however most notable are unusually sharp upward back month revisions. December is now seen as up 1.0% rather than 0.4% with December manufacturing output up 1.5% rather than 0.9%. With November also revised up December's net revisions total +0.8% for overall industrial production and +0.7% for manufacturing. Despite the weaker than expected headline, this report is showing a significant recent acceleration in manufacturing output."

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)