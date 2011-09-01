NEW YORK U.S. manufacturing activity grew in August, a key survey of the U.S. factory sector said on Thursday.

CONSTRUCTION SPENDING:

Construction spending fell to its lowest level since December 2006, the Commerce Department said.

KEY POINTS: * The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity edged down to 50.6 from 50.9 the month before. The reading topped expectations of 48.5, which would have signaled a contraction, according to a Reuters poll of economists. * Construction spending fell 1.3 percent to an annual rate of $789.5 billion, the largest drop since January, the Commerce Department said. However, June's construction spending was revised to a 1.6 percent increase rather than the previously reported 0.2 increase.

COMMENTS:

CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"Its one of those months where the headline index is down but it's still strong enough relative to expectations that traders are happy with it.

"There were a couple of things in August that really undermined confidence. One of those things was panicky trading in the stock market with declines big enough to capture national attention. The other was the fight over the debt ceiling, which got really ugly. Part of that fight was this constant reminder that if we don't get this done it could tip the economy into recession. Now that those two things are behind us, I think there is more propensity toward growth than before.

"It could be that the autos coming back online was just what we needed to keep things moving this summer. It looks like we dodged a bullet, for now at least."

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK:

"The headline was resilient and we are pleased to see that but if you look at the breakdown it is much less positive. New orders remain below 50 so that is not a good forward-looking indicator. Production was cut pretty sharply and employment continued to moderate. It does look like the only point of support here was inventories, which may turn out to be temporary."

KATHY LIEN, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, GFT FOREX, NEW YORK

"This number was stronger than the market expected and more importantly it was stronger than the whisper numbers out there. Some people were talking about a number below 50. We aren't seeing a dollar rally, though, because at the end of the day, this does not remove the need for more stimulus from the Fed. The key is still job growth."

MARK FOSTER, WHO HELPS MANAGE $500 MILLION AT KIRR MARBACH & CO IN COLUMBUS, INDIANA

"Relative to the fear that was in the markets a few weeks ago, ISM wasn't too bad. The fact that we're getting confirmation that some numbers aren't too bad is encouraging. Construction spending shouldn't matter too much; I think people have pretty much written off the construction side at this point. Certainly housing continues to be weak."

TOM PORCELLI, U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"Seems like the market is trying to figure out the underlying strength of the economy. We've gotten a few better reads from data, and my general sense that things aren't as bad as the headlines read. Companies aren't seeing dramatic change, this is more of a confidence issue."

"The real risk from a market perspective was if it stayed above break-even and that's what we got. But the real result is mixed. The key underlying detail was a little bit on the weak side, highlighting weakness in new orders."

MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes shed losses BONDS: U.S. bond prices cut gains FOREX: The dollar pared gains against the euro