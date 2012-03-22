NEW YORK New claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a fresh four-year low last week, according to a government report on Thursday that offered evidence the jobs market recovery was gaining traction.

COMMENTS:

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"A consensus number. There's no doubt the firing side of the equation has settled down. But this says very little about the hiring side of the equation. At this stage you're running at a 200,000 hiring pace. But you really want to see it gain momentum because in 2013 you hit a fiscal brick wall."

GUS FAUCHER, SENIOR MACROECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES, PITTSBURGH

"That's the first time we have seen claims below 350,000 in four years. That's another indication that the labor market is healing. That's good news for the March payroll report. We are looking at net job growth of 200,000, which will be another good month. On the labor front, we have dug a deep hole but we seem to be digging out of it."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"Initial jobless claims fell to 348k in the week to March 17, reaching their lowest since March 1 2008. While the risk for a revision is larger than usual next week given scheduled revisions to seasonal factors, the data suggests the labor market continues to improve and will raise hopes for another month of solid payroll growth, with this being the payroll survey week. The latest number was marginally below the market consensus even with the preceding week revised up to 353k from 351k."

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)