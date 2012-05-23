NEW YORK New single-family home sales rose more than expected in April and prices pushed higher, further evidence the housing market was turning the corner.

COMMENTS:

WILLIAM LARKIN, FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT IN SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS

"Today's numbers I think are indicating that housing is definitely in the bottoming phase and benefiting from record low mortgage rates. The other part of the equation, and what we are seeing from our clients, is if you look at the lower end of the market people are taking advantage to utilize it as a source of rental income."

ANDREW GRANTHAM, ECONOMIST, CIBC WORLD MARKETS, TORONTO

"The slightly better figure reflected both a sharper rebound during the current month and some slight upward revisions to previous data. However, following a still sharp decline in March, the underlying trend in new home sales since the start of the year remains broadly flat, following the gradual uptrend towards the end of 2011. The detail showed that improved sales in the Northeast, Midwest and West were largely offset by a weakening in the South. While this morning's figures were slightly better than expected, reaction should be limited as markets remain preoccupied with events and news flow out of Europe."

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

"The new homes sales data is much like what we saw from existing home sales yesterday. There is progress but still at a gradual pace. It is still baby steps. This increase of 343,000 still comes in below that February high, which was probably inflated by weather. It does look like we have found a bottom, which is encouraging, but it is still very slow progress at this point."

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES, TORONTO

"I don't think this adds anything new for the market at this stage because there was some indication housing was bottoming out from yesterday's numbers.

"It's positive in the sense there have been various signs the pressure on housing is starting to abate. If new housing starts to pick up, it has a chain effect on the rest of the housing market."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"It's encouraging. These are signs that we might be forming a bottom in housing. I would disregard the price data, though. On yesterday's existing home sales data, the rise in prices was skewed by some technicalities. But it's encouraging to see the supply of homes is falling. We'll need to see housing shore up before we can talk about a meaningful recovery in the U.S."

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"It is a little better than expected, but housing is still stuck in a rut here. Mortgage applications in the first few weeks of this month indicate we should remain around this level here, if not slightly lower. With all the news coming out of Europe, this is really below-the-radar data."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks slightly trimmed earlier losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices maintained their earlier gains.

FOREX: The dollar extended its gains versus the euro.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)