NEW YORK Private employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than expected, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Thursday.

COMMENTS:

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK

"It's a little light, but I don't think anyone will be very surprised. Recent data hasn't been great, and while this isn't a horrible number, it shows we're in a lackluster period in the economy right now. Hopefully the recent negative trends will reverse themselves, but it is hard to see what will cause that."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

"A weak ADP report is going to dampen expectations for even a reasonable non-farm payrolls report on Friday. The euro will weaken marginally on concern for the health of the U.S. economy, the safe haven trade."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures trim earlier gains after the ADP data.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed after the ADP report.

FOREX: The dollar holds losses versus the euro, yen after the ADP figures.

