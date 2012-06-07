NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount, but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

VASSILI SEREBRIAKOV, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO, NEW YORK

"Obviously his comments are dovish and he did reiterate the possibility of further easing, but I think if markets were looking for some very clear signs ahead of the June FOMC policy announcement, I think they would be disappointed. There's no strong commitment here to easing, and that's why I think the dollar is a little stronger. It doesn't really settle the debate, so markets will probably continue to move back and forth between expectations of further easing at the June meeting. It's helping the dollar at the margin because there was some hope for more concrete signs, a clearer hint, that further easing is forthcoming and I don't think we got that today."

MARC PADO, U.S. MARKET STRATEGIST, DOWBULL.COM IN SAN FRANCISCO

"Because of the statements by (vice chairman of the Fed) Janet Yellen that seemed to be a little bit more specific it raised the expectations yesterday that Bernanke would back that up and at least look for an extension of Operation Twist and go beyond the end of this month, and make it definitive or at least make a clear statement and that didn't happen."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, INVESTMENTS GROUP, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"There's no indication that the Fed thinks more stimulus will do much good. It might not hurt, though it could unmoor inflation expectations. The flight to quality and fear trade have provided a dose of quantitative easing that the Fed couldn't provide. This is evident in low interest rates across the spectrum. Lower rates will not stimulate growth. They're already low enough."

CARL RICCADONNA, SENIOR US ECONOMIST, DIRECTOR, DEUTSCHE BANK, NEW YORK

"There was a lot less in the speech than many market participants were anticipating. One-third of the speech was jawboning Congress, warning them about the fiscal cliff and the need to do something sooner rather than later, so that doesn't factor into the outlook for near-term monetary policy. And much of his comments with respect to monetary policy were boilerplate comments. He didn't really tilt his hand with respect to signaling any extension of twist or new QE program. The main message was ‘We're watching to see what's happening, the economy seems to be muddling through, we're sensitive to developments in Europe, but at this point in time, no need to act.' It's consistent with our view that the Fed will be let Operation Twist expire in June."

MICHAEL MORAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAIWA SECURITIES AMERICA, NEW YORK

"Bernanke didn't reveal anything new in his prepared remarks. He was general and vague about what the Fed might do with monetary policy. He reiterated the Fed was willing to do more, if needed, but offered no clues as to whether additional support was needed at this time.

"Bernanke noted downside risks to the economy, but did not indicate whether the situation had deteriorated enough to warrant further action."

LINDSEY PIEGZA, ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"The one thing we continue to hear is fiscal policy. It seems like the Fed is handing off the baton to the federal government in referring to the fiscal cliff which these tax cuts will expire at the end of the year. The Fed continues to hammer on the idea that we have done all we can and it's up to the politicians to do their part and not undo what we have done."

"The labor market faltered in March and April and further deteriorated in May. There doesn't seem to be any momentum in the labor market. Right now with inflation above the 2 percent mark, the Fed is probably going to wait and see before it acts."

"Their policy statement at their June meeting will likely be stronger in stating they will be ready to act if things worsen. I think there is a strong chance they will extend Operation Twist. We expect another round of quantitative easing is on the table."

TODD SCHOENBERGER, MANAGING PRINCIPAL AT THE BLACKBAY GROUP IN NEW YORK

"Here's the thing: he doesn't have a lot of options at this point. What can he say? He's there for accommodation if needed, but the data isn't bad enough to justify anything further at this point, and that includes the jobs number on Friday. I'm expecting more of the same."

FABIAN ELIASSON, VICE PRESIDENT OF CURRENCY SALES, MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK, NEW YORK

"I don't think he is definitely saying that QE3 is on the way. He's saying what he has said before, reassuring people that they will act if things deteriorate further. In other words, they are there if needed but they don't feel they are needed yet."

ADAM SARHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF SARHAN CAPITAL IN NEW YORK

"He's cautiously optimistic, but saying there are still downside risks to the economy and capital markets. We're selling off because Bernanke didn't reiterate the earlier comments from Janet Yellen, which really takes QE3 off the table in the immediate term."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks pared gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher.

FOREX: The euro pared its gains versus the dollar.

