NEW YORK Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second month in a row in June as new orders tumbled, a survey showed on Thursday.

U.S. home resales fell in May and the median sales price rose only because of a drop in sale of lower priced homes, casting a shadow on the country's nascent housing market recovery.

U.S. May leading indicators rise 0.3 pct

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL TREBING, SENIOR ECONOMIC ANALYST, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA

"The comments were consistent with many firms reporting a slowdown in demand. The demand indicator is the new orders number which dropped from a barely negative number last month to -18.8 this month. That resulted from more firms reporting decreases in orders this month. About 20 percent reported increased orders this month compared with 30 percent last month. The share reporting decreasing orders rose from 35 percent last month to 40 percent in June. Some firms report in comments that new orders were declining. About 12 percent of sales for the firms on our panel are for exports, some related to commodities, energy, transportation, and mineral extraction. Hard to say from a survey like this what element of the decline in demand is due to a decline in demand for foreign buyers."

JOHN DOYLE, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, TEMPUS CONSULTING, WASHINGTON

"Overall, we are looking at generally negative numbers and that includes this morning's initial jobless claims. That's why you're seeing that the U.S. dollar continues to get a little bit of strength as stocks fell in reaction to the data. For euro/dollar, I think $1.26 is a level to keep in mind. But after the markets digest the data and looking out in the medium term -- today, tomorrow and ahead of the July 4th holiday -- you might see the dollar settle between $1.25 and $1.2750."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

PHILLY FED: "This continues the string of disturbingly weak indicators. It also follows a fairly sizable decline the previous month. It is fairly safe to say that from a sentiment perspective we are really feeling a lot of pain. The natural question to ask is what type of impact this will make on hard data. Sentiment and hard data are in the midst of a pull back and we should see a fairly weak second half of the year. It is pretty obvious QE3 still has a shot if data continues to come in poorly, perhaps in the not-too-distant future."

PAUL NOLTE, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT DEARBORN PARTNERS IN CHICAGO

"As far as Philly Fed, we've seen a pretty steady diet of lower-than-expected data points, pointing to a continued slowdown, and that has not changed. The numbers shouldn't come as a surprise. Stocks have slipped a little lower, but considering the volatility we've seen, this is pretty mild."

JEREMY LAWSON, SENIOR ECONOMIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

PHILLY FED: "It's a pretty horrendous result. We had thought we would have a pay back from last month's drop. This suggests the weakness is genuine. This is starting to point to a very weak ISM number in June. This is a sign the impetus in manufacturing is fading fast."

EXISTING HOME SALES: "It's still in a range that things are flattening. There is still more inventory coming to market. If the economy weakens further, we could see it feed back into the housing market."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks add to losses .N.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extend price gains, yields hit session lows <US/>.

FOREX: Euro extends losses versus the dollar, hits session lows <FRX/>.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)