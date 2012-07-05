Growth in the dominant U.S. services sector slowed in June, with new orders and prices falling, while the sector's reading on employment rose, the Institute for Supply Management said Thursday.

KEY POINTS:

* The ISM non-manufacturing index was at its lowest since January 2010, suggesting a softening in economic demand. The figure was still above the 50 level that indicates expansion in the sector.

* The new orders component slipped to 53.3 from 55.5, while the employment measure rose to 52.3 from 50.8.

COMMENTS:

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON, D.C.:

"The headline number was certainly a little disappointing, however, there is a silver lining in the employment sub-component which moved higher, suggesting tomorrow's payrolls number may surprise to the upside. The rise in the employment subcomponent should offset some of the negativity in the headline."

GUS FAUCHER, SENIOR MACROECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES, PITTSBURGH:

"With the drop in new orders and a rise in employment, that's an indication that companies might be adding workers with productivity slowing. They are hiring even if they don't want to. I do think job growth of the past several months, which has been below average, stemmed from worries about Europe. But given the weak productivity, there are limits to that process. Demand continues to increase but it is growing at a slower pace so there is further need for hiring."

JOHN BRADY, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES, CHICAGO:

"This is mixed to a little soft. What's concerning is that new export orders broke 50, even as employment was up. So kind of a mixed bag, but on the softer side. Look for equities to slide a little more."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes were little changed

BONDS: U.S. bond prices extended gains

FOREX: The dollar was slightly higher against the euro

