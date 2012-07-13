Consumer sentiment cooled again in early July to its lowest level in seven months as Americans took a dim view of their finances and job prospects, a survey released on Friday showed.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 72.0 from 73.2 in June, frustrating economists' expectations for a slight gain to 73.4.

* It was the lowest level since December 2011. Only 19 percent of consumers expected to be financially better off in the coming year, the lowest proportion recorded by the survey.

ANDREW GRANTHAM, ECONOMIST, CIBC WORLD MARKETS, TORONTO:

"The decline was much more modest than the drop seen in June, though still continues a run of weaker indicators for the U.S. consumer given recent disappointments in chain store and retail sales as well.

"The confidence figures suggest that concerns over weaker job prospects continue to trump lower gasoline prices in determining sentiment. The detail showed the current conditions component clawing back some of the ground lost in June, but the economic outlook weakened to its lowest so far this year. Overall, the headline figure was only a modest disappointment, and so any negative impact on markets should be limited."

CARY LEAHEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS:

"Sentiment is really soggy. The series is not tumbling, which would be particularly worrying to markets and the Federal Reserve. But it fell another point and it's now down seven points from the peak in May, about where it was this time last year. You can't get overly concerned at the moment, but it's just an indication that the average household is pretty queasy about the current state of play and the U.S. economy. But they certainly realize that we're no longer in the grips of the 2009 recession. This gives the Fed yet another reason to ease credit. They look at this series very closely."

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK:

"We continue to see downside in sentiment - this was a bit surprising versus market expectations, especially after that especially large fall last month. But Michigan had held up much better than other sentiment indexes for most of this year and now we seem to be correcting from that upside as peoples' expectations on the economy start to wane back toward the reality that the economy isn't performing very well."

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes were little changed

BONDS: U.S. bond prices were steady at lower levels

FOREX: The euro held gains against stocks

