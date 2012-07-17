NEW YORK The Federal Reserve stands ready to offer additional monetary support to a U.S. economy that has slowed significantly in recent months, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told lawmakers on Tuesday.

He told the Senate Banking Committee the recovery was being held back by tighter financial conditions due to Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.

Financial markets had looked forward to Bernanke's testimony for any signs the central bank was moving closer to a third round of bond purchases to support the economy. But the Fed chief hewed closely to the message of watchful waiting that the central bank's policy panel delivered in June, and yielded few new clues.

"The Committee made clear at its June meeting that it is prepared to take further action as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery and sustained improvement in labor market conditions in a context of price stability."

"The recovery in the United States continues to be held back by a number of other headwinds, including still-tight borrowing conditions for some businesses and households, and the restraining effects of fiscal policy and fiscal uncertainty."

CARY LEAHEY, ECONOMIST AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DECISION ECONOMICS:

"The markets weren't expecting much - and they did not get much in the way of specific new policies from Bernanke.

"The Chairman has to represent the view of the FOMC, not just his own views, and Bernanke is not willing to 'wander off the reservation' the way (former Fed Chairman Alan) Greenspan did and make policy recommendations without fully checking them out with the FOMC.

"This testimony means two things to investors: If the Fed were to do anything at the next meeting, it would probably be QE3 and not something surprising or different.

"If Bernanke does have something up his sleeve it will take him at least two meetings to persuade the FOMC to do whatever that something different might be.

"You do seem to be getting the sense that in a political election year, Bernanke doesn't want the Fed to be a political football. He knows that not doing anything is actually making a policy statement, but it is a less controversial policy statement than actually doing something before November.

"Since many observers don't think Bernanke cares or wants to be reappointed, he's going to try to do what he thinks is right for the economy and, in a second sense, for the Fed. He might think acting now might be detrimental to the Fed as an independent institution and not help the economy very much.

"The Fed could also be putting additional pressure on Congress to do something about avoiding the fiscal cliff as the Fed is reluctant to do more than it has already done."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON, D.C.:

"The market was preparing for some signal of imminent policy action from the Fed and they certainly did not get that from the prepared statements. There was a decidedly cautious tone on the outlook and it seems he downgraded the pace of the recovery. Clearly he left QE3 on the table, but there was no step closer to imminent action. The market in recent days was preparing for action and that is why we are seeing the reaction right now."

KATHY LIEN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BK ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK:

"There's nothing new, and the fact that he avoided any mention of specific steps clearly indicates there is going to be no increase in asset purchases or new stimulus in August. They are really just biding their time until the September meeting. This is far less dovish than the market had anticipated, which is why we're seeing such a significant dollar rally."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

"Mr. Bernanke is going to provide some strong hints for a pending stimulus program, probably reaching further into the commercial sector. I don't know exactly what but yesterday's retail sales number was horrendous and that provides a new rationale."

RANDY FREDERICK, DIRECTOR OF TRADING AND DERIVATIVES FOR CHARLES SCHWAB, AUSTIN, TEXAS:

"Nothing too earth-shattering here. I was in the majority in not expecting a QE-type announcement, though they are leaving the door open. We need to see further deterioration before something like that happens. We could see that kind of deterioration over the next couple of months, but until then we'll probably stay in this sideways mode."

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes pared gains

BONDS: U.S. bond prices trimmed some losses

FOREX: The dollar rose against the euro

