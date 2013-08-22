NEW YORK All trading on Nasdaq, the second-biggest U.S. stock exchange, was halted on Thursday shortly after midday due to a technical problem, the exchange said.

All traffic through Nasdaq stopped at 12:14 p.m. EDT (1614 GMT), the exchange said on its website, citing a problem distributing stock price quotes. The exchange, which lists about 3,200 companies, said it expected to resume trading shortly.

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange's parent, NYSE Euronext, has ceased all trading in Nasdaq-listed shares at the request of Nasdaq.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was monitoring developments and was in touch with the exchanges on the matter.

Thursday's failure at Nasdaq is the latest of a flurry of high-profile glitches to hit U.S. stock market trading, ranging from the "flash crash" in 2010 to errors related to the Facebook Inc IPO and Knight Capital's disastrous trading blowup last year have undermined market confidence.

Earlier this week, a technical problem at Goldman Sachs resulted in a flood of erroneous orders being sent to U.S. equity options markets.

Options trading was also halted, the exchange said.

SAL ARNUK, CO-FOUNDER AND CO-HEAD OF EQUITY TRADING AT THEMIS TRADING IN CHATHAM, NEW JERSEY:

"We are frustrated because any brokerage firm gets paid by executing orders.

"We're sitting here on hold. So yes, we are frustrated, and this hurts us, it hurts the market and it hurts public confidence when folks are prevented from coming together to exchange capital and risk and buy and sell together.

"I'm happy that it's a very benign, quiet day in the market, but the prospect of the stock exchanges reopening, coordinating, and doing it for thousands of stocks at the same time, quite frankly at this state I would rather see them not open the markets again today than risk having some kind of snafu." On Nasdaq:

"This is something they need to get right rather than just reopen the market because some participants would find it profitable."

LEV LESOKHIN, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF CAST, A SOFTWARE COMPANY SPECIALIZING IN BUSINESS SOFTWARE ANALYSIS IN NEW YORK:

"The pattern of technical problems that we are seeing is definitely undermining confidence of investors in having fair access to the markets.

"The frequency of technical issues affecting trading is a wake-up call to business leaders in capital markets that they need to carefully scrutinize the structural integrity of their software systems."

CHRIS KONSTANTINOS, DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AT RIVERFRONT INVESTMENT GROUP IN RICHMOND, VA:

"As far as I'm concerned, it's not changing what we're doing on a minute-by-minute basis, but like everybody else in the world, we're trying to figure out what's going on and monitoring the situation really closely."

"We've been managing money through a lot of different situations, including the flash crash, including the market collapses in 2008 when circuit breakers were going off, etcetera. The things we've found is usually the best thing to do in these types of situations is stay calm and that as soon as price discovery comes back to the markets, things usually right themselves."

ROBERT FRANCELLO, HEAD OF EQUITY TRADING AT APEX CAPITAL IN SAN FRANCISCO:

"At some point, we're kind of conditioned for this to some extent."

"It will change the volume, but it shouldn't have much of an impact on the overall market. Time will tell."

STEPHEN MASSOCCA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, WEDBUSH EQUITY MANAGEMENT LLC IN SAN FRANCISCO:

"Obviously we don't know what the cause is or what the problem specifically is yet. It's fortuitously timed at a point in the calendar where it might have little, if any of impact.

"But clearly as we continue to eliminate human beings from the execution of security trading, this is the problem you run into. Back in the days when I was hand filling out order tickets and keeping my positions in a binder by hand, I didn't have this problem unless the battery in my calculator failed. This is the problem with automating everything in that it is difficult to get things to be really fault tolerant."

"Goldman, Knight, it's a continuing theme. We have automated securities markets to the point where you are reliant on computers. This is going to be a recurring thing. It is difficult to have automated systems that don't have issues on occasion. Once again we don't know the cause and we don't know the full story at this point but it points to a mechanical issue somewhere - hardware, software, something. That is the problem with automation. It is something we are going to have to resign ourselves to the fact these events are going to take place given the level of automation that has come to security markets."

MARK TURNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF SALES TRADING AT INSTINET IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK:

"We have halted trading of the affected securities in our dark pool, I believe at this point most dark pools have probably done the same thing,"

DAVID LUTZ, TRADER, STIFEL NICOLAUS, BALTIMORE:

"We are seeing clients starting shorting a lot of ETFs just in anticipation that they can't get it reopened today. So there are still trades going on - not in the Qs because they are listed on Nasdaq - but we're seeing guys in the IWMs and the Spiders that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"My book of business is picking up because I'm all ETF, just because I've got guys coming in to try to short the indices as a hedge because they don't know what going on."

JIM GORMAN, SPOKESMAN FOR EXCHANGE OPERATOR DIRECT EDGE IN JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"We are cooperating with a street-wide halt and our systems are operating normally."

ANTHONY CONROY, HEAD TRADER FOR CONVERGEX GROUP, A GLOBAL BROKERAGE COMPANY, IN NEW YORK, NY: In response to: has it had a big impact on your trading today?

"So far, yes. Especially anytime you have indecision, there's nervousness, so that nervousness is creating a little bit of volatility in the markets, and we're trying to figure out because you just don't know- is it going to be a reopening, are we down for the rest of the day?"

ROBERT STEIN, GLOBAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT AT ASTOR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC IN CHICAGO, IL:

"It's a good day to have another glitch, if you will, a quiet August with an upward bias in the market, so it could go unnoticed."

"It hasn't created any additional type of volatility in the markets either, so we're just sort of waiting to hear."

In response to: how significant a glitch do you think this could be?

"Not very. You would probably see more volatility if it was the type of glitch that was erroneous trades or people having uncertainty or lack of clarity on what their positions were. The biggest problem is when you're not sure what your positions are, as opposed to connectivity being down ...

"The bigger deal is when you're flying blind."

JASON WEISBERG, managing director at Seaport Securities Corp in NY:

"Technology has flaws, but it could happen to anyone. It's their turn in the wheel. The reason the Stock Exchange (halted securities) was out of courtesy. If I had to guess, it is clearly out of courtesy and not because they don't want to step on their competitors. I don't think they want to do it in that fashion.

It slows thing down in Nasdaq stocks (trading on the NYSE), but that being said, it does make the case for listing shares on the new York Stock Exchange because there are humans to trade. And it does make a case for a need in an open outcry market in the U.S. equity market."

