U.S. job growth increased at a fairly brisk clip in October and the unemployment rate fell to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face of slowing global demand

* Despite the strengthening labor market picture, wage growth remained tepid, suggesting the Federal Reserve would be in no hurry to start lifting interest rates.

* Employers added 214,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate fell from 5.9 percent, even as more people entered the labor force, a sign of strength in the jobs market.

MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER AT ALLIANZ SE, NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA:

“Against the background of the recent weakening in the global economy, this is a solid report that takes the average monthly job creation to 220,000 over the last year. The key now is to supplement the improvement in job creation and in the unemployment rate with more dynamic earnings growth and a more pronounced fall in long-term joblessness.”

JIM PAULSEN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT WELLS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA:

“It’s another really good jobs gain when you take into account revisions. The unemployment rate dropped again even though the labor force participation rate went up and on top of all of it wages only go up 0.1 percent: this is a Goldilocks report.

“This suggests the economy is growing 3 percent or better but there’s really no inflationary consequence that shows, that’s the type of report in which the (stock) market just keeps going up. I think we’re going to run into wages problems eventually, but it certainly hasn’t shown up.

“The data tells the Fed the U.S. economy seems to be in very solid footing; if there’s a slowdown offshore it doesn’t seem to affect the United States. It also doesn’t show any kind of sense of urgency because there wasn’t any wage increases here. It doesn’t really push the Fed in one direction or the other because it’s real solid but it’s still not showing any imminent inflation pressure.

“The thing you got to realize is the market has already priced in quite a bit of positive stuff. The market run we’ve had sort of reflects this kind of report. But the trade out of the gate this morning is going to be positive.“

BRAD MCMILLAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL, WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS:

"Another good solid employment report. The absolute job numbers were not fantastic, but in light of slowing growth overseas and turbulence at home still a very solid number. The underlying trends also looked good - average weekly hours worked up, monthly wage growth up, unemployment and underemployment rates down. The main takeaway is that despite weak growth abroad and some turbulence at home, we are still creating jobs at a healthy rate, and the underlying conditions continue to improve.”

RUSSELL PRICE, SENIOR ECONOMIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, TROY, MICHIGAN:

“There were some signs of the below-estimate result in Wednesday’s ADP report. The ADP report showed that large businesses did not see a whole lot of growth in the month of October, and it’s large and mid-sized businesses that the Labor Department focuses on most significantly.

“It’s very much in line with recent trends. It is weaker than what we saw during the month of September, but overall job growth looks strong and the broad indicators suggest that it’s likely to continue.

“The unemployment rate itself is still misleading. I am somewhat disappointed in the recent trends in an average hourly earnings given the further reduction in slack in the labor force. I was expecting that we’d see average hourly earnings growing at a faster pace by this point. It means that there is still probably more slack that the unemployment rate is really indicating."

TERRY MORRIS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR EQUITY MANAGER FOR NATIONAL PENN INVESTORS TRUST COMPANY IN READING, PENNSYLVANIA:

“It turns out the Fed was right to end QE. The U.S. economy remains the envy of the world. We keep growing, slow but steady. I suppose there could be a short-term negative impact to this, since it was below expectations, but I don’t see it has having long-term implications or concerns for the market.”

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures were modestly higherBONDS: U.S. bond prices rallied slightlyFOREX: The dollar was little changed against the euro and weaker against the yen

