Saying it expects the U.S. job market to strengthen after a May slowdown, the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting this week, but signaled that it still plans two rate increases this year.

KEY POINTS:

* The central bank left its intra-bank target lending rate at between 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent

* It lowered its growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017

* Nonetheless, the Fed said it expects the U.S. job market to strengthen after a weak May reading, and signaled it still expects to raise interest rates twice before the end of the year

* Six of 17 Fed policymakers see just one rate hike this year

* The Fed also signaled that it expected to announce three interest rate hikes in 2017

COMMENTS:

STEPHEN CASEY, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS, NEW YORK

“It seems like the Fed doesn’t believe in its own credibility. It’s not that rosy a statement. It’s quite dovish. They are not overly concerned about the domestic situation, but they seem to have turned dovish and are going to cherry pick external factors. The dollar is losing a bit of ground in the first few minutes. Only six members now forecast a move this year. They haven’t even referenced a July move. There is a chance they might move after the November presidential election so they don’t upset the apple cart. There might be a 35-to-40 percent chance for a move in November.”

JIM O’SULLIVAN, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, HIGH FREQUENCY ECONOMICS, NEW YORK:

“Fed officials expect to be tightening again this year, but some officials have scaled down their tightening projections. Nor did they say much to downplay the weakening in the payrolls data. In any event, they do not sound like they are in a rush, although they are not sending much of a specific signal one way or other. The focus now turns to the chair's press briefing. She will undoubtedly once again note that "monetary policy is not on a preset course."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

“It’s as dovish as the Fed can get without actually cutting rates. Even (Kansas City Fed President) Esther George withdrew her dissent. The path of rates is lower, which is a big dovish swing.”

PETER KENNY, SENIOR MARKET STRATEGIST AT GLOBAL MARKETS ADVISORY GROUP, BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY

“It’s difficult to imagine them getting less aggressive than they are currently. The global headwinds, the lowered projections for global growth by the IMF and most governmental organizations that really speak to the global economic health, is manifest in the downsizing of expectations. Moving forward, this is an FOMC announcement that really speaks to a global weakness and the bottom line is it underscores the fact the U.S. is not an island and the global markets and economy are more interconnected than they have ever been.

"I don’t think there is any surprise in the statement, the statement is where the markets were. Three weeks ago the markets were priced for a tick higher in rates but the bottom line is it’s not as if no move in rates, given our most recent economic data, is a surprise. It’s the verbiage that speaks to global concern.”

AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“It does look somewhat dovish. Unemployment declined, job gains have diminished, all of that looks a little bit more dovish. The dots are certainly sending a dovish message as well.

"The market had expected them to moderate their tone a little bit given what’s been going on and given the risk that we have in terms of ‘Brexit’ coming up and some of the weakening in things like forward inflation expectations, which was good to see them say as well. Overall it’s not a terribly hawkish statement, and I think that’s what the market may have been worried about. Overall it’s a dovish statement.”

ALFONSO ESPARZA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, OANDA, TORNTO

“(The announcement) is pretty much as expected, no change, not a lot of insight but that’s just this particular statement. The economic projections, the lower rate path for 2017-18, suggest not a lot of confidence or at least nothing to tip their hand at anything. I think July or September is still in play, but no heavy hints from the Fed.”

“The economy has been mixed, so it still gives confidence that there’s the potential for a rate hike. The biggest problem that the Fed faces is the timing of it.”

ALAN GAYLE, DIRECTOR OF ASSET ALLOCATION, RIDGEWORTH INVESTMENTS, ATLANTA, GEORGIA

“The no action was expected. I thought it was interesting that one of the things that we have been seeing is that the Fed has been overly optimistic about how quickly it feels it can raise interest rates. So what we have seen sequentially is the Federal Reserve’s forecast coming down closer to the market’s forecast.”

“I thought it was interesting that the decision was unanimous. That suggests to me that the uncertainty created by the Brexit vote next week and a much-weaker-than-expected jobs report for May has introduced enough uncertainty with the Federal Reserve that they are now unanimous in waiting.

“We’re still living in a paradigm where monetary accommodation is considered to be a good thing. I think it will be mildly supportive (for stocks and bonds), but I do think that there is a growing sense that monetary policy has done about all it can do. So these types of no-change moves are losing their efficacy.”

RANDY FREDERICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF TRADING AND DERIVATIVES FOR CHARLES SCHWAB IN AUSTIN, TEXAS:

“My first take is that there is not a whole lot of surprise here and given the market’s relatively subdued reaction the markets are not surprised too much either. I would say the markets are not taken off-guard by any of this.”

“One element that is pretty important is that there were six voters that said they thought that one rate hike was appropriate for this year. That’s kind of what I expected would happen. I think if (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen had stuck to her previous perspective that we ought to do two the market may have reacted negatively to that.

DAVID KEEBLE, GLOBAL HEAD OF INTEREST RATES STRATEGY, CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK, NEW YORK

“The dot plots showed a big reduction in the median fed funds rate in 2018. The 60 basis-point reduction in the 2018 rate was a very dovish turn of events and dominated most of the elements of the FOMC statement and SEP. The change in the rate path is extremely dramatic given that the only big change in the data between April and now was a very weak May employment print.”

GEORGE GONCALVES, HEAD U.S. RATES STRATEGY, NOMURA, NEW YORK

“With the math working out to the meetings still remaining around two, but the bias only being one hike this year, doesn’t necessarily mean you have to rush into it now. What’s more critical is the dovish-ness being sent through the long-run dots coming down, and the 2018 annual forecast median went down to 2 3/8s from 3, that’s a very gradual path once they get beyond 2017. That means they don’t expect to finish the hiking cycle in three years. That’s a pretty dovish message.

“It doesn’t mean they’re moving away from hiking, it looks like all the studies around the dollar implications and the fact that we’ve had such divergence and it manifested in the dollar, their expectations for how high they can go has been reduced.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks added to gains after the FOMC statement; the CBOE volatility index ticked lower

BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields fell after the statement FOREX: The U.S. dollar extended losses versus the yen and the euro after the statement

