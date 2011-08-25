NEW YORK New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, lifted by striking Verizon Communications workers, a government report showed on Thursday.

COMMENTS:

ROBBERT VAN BATENBURG, HEAD OF GLOBAL RESEARCH, LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"This has to do with Verizon strike which could start affecting non-farm payrolls this month. Those strikers report themselves as unemployed. It's a temporary effect, but still this doesn't look good for the jobs market.

"The Fed does anticipate hirings will pick up in the second half because Japanese auto makers were supposed to recover from the supply chain disruption due to the earthquake. This is a bit in dispute. Honda has said it expects sales are down in August so we are not out of the woods yet.

"I think it will be anti-climatic with Bernanke on Friday. It would hard to see him to come out with a new initiative at the Jackson Hole conference. He has the luxury right now to wait until the next FOMC meeting."

MITCH RUBIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT RIVERPARK ADVISORS IN NEW YORK

"Unemployment is still weaker than anyone would like, but claims seem to be stabilizing, and that's good. This shouldn't have too big of an impact on Bernanke tomorrow, but people are putting too much emphasis on that anyway. Bernanke isn't likely to unveil QE3, but he may detail some of the other bullets the Fed has in its gun. People will be marginally disappointed, but who can say what the impact will be after such a weak month?"

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"At first glance it seems like a noted rise from the originally reported level of 408k for the week ending August 13. However, in addition to routine revisions that can erase perceived improvements and heighten a sense of deterioration, revisions for that week incorporated claims connected with a labor dispute in the communications sector, which amounted to an unadjusted 12.5k filings. Consequently claims rose from 399k in the first week of August to 412k, before rising to the current level of 417k. Within in this seasonally adjusted reading is an estimated 8.5k unadjusted filers associated with the dispute."

"Continuing claims fell sharply for the second time in three weeks, to 3.64mln in the week ending August 13. The drop of 80k pushed the level down to its lowest reading in nearly two years (Sept '08). Its moving average, at 3.7mln, is also resembling fall 2008 levels. The percentage of the population receiving benefits fell to 2.9% from 3%."