NEW YORK The pace of U.S. private sector job growth slowed in August for the second month in a row with employers adding 91,000 positions, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

STEVEN BUTLER, DIRECTOR OF FX TRADING, SCOTIA CAPITAL TORONTO

"I don't think this was a bad number and I don't think it changes people's forecasts for Friday's employment number. A small miss is not the end of the world and we all know ADP can be unreliable, though it's been better lately. As such, the market reaction has been muted, and we are going into month-end so it's going to be pretty flow driven today, which probably means better U.S. dollar buying.

"The market is really split on QE3, and that's what you see from the Fed itself. Yesterday, we had two Fed speakers: one guy was saying there should be more easing, one guy was saying they should hike rates. So the market is very mixed on this."

JEFFREY GREENBERG, ECONOMIST, NOMURA SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"The ADP number comes in on consensus but it still doesn't change our forecast for -5,000 for payrolls. We think this number doesn't convey the Verizon layoffs in exactly the same way that payrolls will. It doesn't change our thoughts. We think they're going to be relatively consistent reports.

"Also the decline in manufacturing employment corroborates what we expect to see in payrolls.

"A report like this doesn't make action at the September FOMC meeting as urgent as if the number had come in very negative. The -5,000 payrolls number would be tricky. If it came in on our call there would some idiosyncratic features in it that the Fed would have to deal with."

OMER ESINER, SENIOR ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"It is largely in line with expectations. But with the market so nervous and the ongoing talk of QE3, the fact that we came in just a bit below expectations might fan further concerns. The knee-jerk reaction should be dollar weaker across the board. I don't think this is a terrible number. And I'm still hesitant to say QE3 will happen in September, But if we see considerably weaker data between now and then, the chances of it happening go up."

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures add slightly to earlier gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasuries pare gains.