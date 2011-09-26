NEW YORK New single-family home sales in the United States fell in August to a 6-month low but the supply of homes available on the market dropped to a record low.

KEY POINTS: * The Commerce Department said on Monday sales slipped 2.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted 295,000-unit annual rate, the lowest since February. * The government raised its estimate for July's sales pace to 302,000 units from the previously reported 298,000 units. * Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 295,000-unit rate in August.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL ENGLUND, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ACTION ECONOMICS, BOULDER,

COLORADO:

"The number is pretty much what we expected. There is no news. The real take away, despite the financial market turmoil, apparently is that the housing sector can't get any worse. They have declined four months in a row, but we have sideways trend in the quarter."

JAMES ALTUCHER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, FORMULA CAPITAL, NEW YORK:

"This was in line with expectations, which is encouraging, but it is also background noise. But the recent data suggests that supply is going down, which means prices are going up."

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST.

LOUIS, MISSOURI:

"The oversupply of existing homes on the market is discouraging home builders from building new homes so sales of new homes are still very depressed and prices are still sliding. There's no sign yet that low mortgage rates are helping the housing sector. We've recently seen a slight increase in mortgage refinancing, but mortgage applications to purchase homes still look pretty weak."

MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures pare gains BONDS: U.S. bond prices hold losses FOREX: The dollar extends gains versus the euro