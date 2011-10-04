NEW YORK Moody's downgraded Italy's government bond ratings to A2 with a negative outlook due to downside risks to economic growth and the weakened global outlook.

COMMENTS:

ROBBERT VAN BATENBURG, HEAD OF EQUITY RESEARCH, LOUIS CAPITAL,

NEW YORK:

"It's not that unexpected, but it doesn't help the situation at all. It will become even more necessary for the ECB to support its sovereign debt purchases program...in light of this downgrade.

"They have already traded as if there was somewhat of a downgrade in the works, so it will probably force Italian policymakers to embark on more austerity programs. It will put another fiscal strait-jacket on them."