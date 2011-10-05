NEW YORK U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in September, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

NICHOLAS COLAS, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT THE CONVERGEX GROUP

IN NEW YORK

"We could use some good news from the labor market after last month's zero on the jobs report so this is a little bit better."

PIEERE ELLIS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

"It's inconclusive as far as predicting the payroll report on Friday. It's running essentially in the same range as last month and the issue on Friday is really whether it's going to be zero or +100,000. The evidence leading up to the payroll report is mixed with layoffs apparently having risen. But, meanwhile, the number of people collecting unemployment is declining which could hint that hiring has picked up. The ADP report suggests the pickup in layoffs did not change the landscape; but the numbers are so variable we never really know."

JONATHAN BASILE, ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE, NEW YORK

"The ADP profile for the last two months is one of moderate job gains and not something more dire. The trend in ADP, though, has grinded down. Both three-month and six-month averages for ADP are the lowest since late-2010.

"Small- and medium-sized firms led the way (in hiring), accounting for more than the entire rise in ADP, while large firms cut headcount for the first time in four months."

"There is no 'strike effect' in these numbers; there wasn't one last month. ADP counts workers eligible to receive a paycheck."

PETER BUCHANAN, ECONOMIST, CIBC WORLD MARKETS, TORONTO

"The ADP survey showed an increase of 91,000 in September. While that was slightly above the street's expectation for a 75,000 print, the survey still has a mixed record of predicting private payrolls growth in spite of efforts to rejig things to improve accuracy, substantially overstating things last month when it predicted a gain of around 90,000. Limited market reaction expected."

DAVID ADER, HEAD OF GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGY, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"The most gains were small firms, under 50, with 60k gains and medium firms, under 500, with 36k gains. Large firms lost 5k. Services were the big hirers with 90k.

"The market is off a bit, 10s back by about 2 bp, and the curve is steeper by that much. So this is perhaps a bit disappointing to the market though hardly much of a surprise given the proximity to the consensus for NFP."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK

"The report came in with 16,000 more jobs than expectations. I'm glad to see that, but it's really Friday's report that everyone is waiting for."

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

"It looks like we're still seeing the private sector create jobs, which is consistent with a slow-growing economy. The problem is the government sector is cutting jobs. So it looks like we'll get a weak, but slightly positive, jobs number on Friday."

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures add to gains.

BONDS: U.S. government bond prices extend losses.

FOREX: The euro edges higher versus dollar.