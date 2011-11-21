NEW YORK A congressional "super committee" is expected to formally announce on Monday that its three-month-long effort to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has failed, aides told Reuters.

KEY POINTS: * Barring an unforeseen development, the Republican and Democratic heads of a 12-member "super committee" will issue a joint statement conceding failure, the aides said. * Failure has been expected for most of the weekend, and market reaction may be muted as investors focus on the euro zone debt crisis. U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday as trading began in Asia, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures briefly dropping more than 1 percent. * Failure by the committee of six Republicans and six Democrats could cement notions of a dysfunctional Washington among voters and investors.

COMMENTS:

KEVIN FLYNN, PRESIDENT, AVALON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LEXINGTON,

MASSACHUSETTS:

"Expectations were already low, so there is little disappointment factor. I may be completely off on this, but the market rarely sells off twice on the same fear... I suspect a brief wobble and not much else. Even a sharp two-day air pocket - not atypical around Thanksgiving - could recover itself immediately afterwards. The real bill due may come later, when the politicos have more time to spend on combat, the rating agencies confront the new year, and European traders come back from ski holidays."

PAUL BdALLEW, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT NATIONWIDE INSURANCE:

"We were hoping for the committee to take some uncertainty out of the market, provide some short-term boost, and provide a long-term critical plan that would have gone well beyond $1.2 trillion.

"What's been the bigger issue is the long-term credible plan that really needs to come out, $4-$5 trillion over the decade. It's really the magnitude of the problem we were trying to solve for.

"We were pragmatic. We know the election has to play out in 2012, and we probably won't see any type of structural accord of that magnitude until we get through the election.

"Congress is missing the opportunity to provide a credible plan to the markets. ... About the last thing we need is more uncertainty.

"It's just something we'll have to wait until the elections play out to get an agreement. It's who we are right now. The bottom line, we need tax reform and we need entitltement reform. Now the question is, can we come to an agreement" (on what that reform will look like.

MICHAEL GAPEN, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST AT BARCLAYS CAPITAL IN NEW

YORK:

"We do believe the failure of the supercommittee to reach an agreement does raise the risk that the payroll tax cut and unemployment benefits will not be extended into 2012. If these two measures are allowed to expire, we believe it could shave about a percentage point off our forecast for the first half of the year as disposable income and consumption would take a hit.

"The failure of the supercommittee to reach an agreement also should serve to keep policy uncertainty elevated, which is something that we think retards business investment and hiring. As is the case with policymakers in Europe, US politicians need to be doing more than investors expect, not less."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures were lower

BONDS: U.S. bond prices were slightly higher

FOREX: The dollar was mildly weaker against the euro