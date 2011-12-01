NEW YORK U.S. factory activity rebounded in November to its highest level since June, according to a private survey of the nation's purchasing managers.

KEY POINTS: * The Institute for Supply Management said its purchasing managers index rose to 52.7 in November, up from 50.8 in October, better than anticipated. New orders, production, prices, and exports all improved. * A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a number below 50 means contraction.

COMMENTS:

JOSEPH LAVORGNA, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

"The ISM looks similar to the Chicago purchasing managers index. Orders and production were up. Employment was reasonably high. The inventory build this quarter should sustain 3 percent current quarter GDP and maybe better. Equities are up slightly and that's to be expected with the numbers being a little bit better than where the consensus forecast had them.

"The U.S. economy has weathered the (European) sovereign debt crisis reasonably well until this point."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF US ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"It was certainly a decent outcome. The internals suggest that manufacturing activity should remain at a fairly modest level and I think that's probably the best you could say about this report. You're not falling off a cliff but you're not gaining much momentum either.

"It's better than the alternative that most people were talking about even just a few weeks ago when there was talk of a recession and things were falling off a cliff.

"We're holding above break-even."