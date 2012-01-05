NEW YORK The pace of growth in the dominant U.S. services sector picked up slightly in December, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

ANTHONY NIEVES, CHAIR, ISM NON-MANUFACTURING BUSINESS COMMITTEE, LOS ANGELES

"It's hard to know the impact from Europe. The only thing we can look at is imports and exports and that's not delineated by country and region.

"The U.S. tends to lead going into and coming out of recession. We know the instability that exists in the EU. The biggest thing we've highlighted in the report is that the employment picture in the non-manufacturing sector has the most impact on the economy and the non-manufacturing sector.

"The employment index has been relatively flat; we've had some slow incremental growth, but it's been really slow. And the baseline from where we are coming from on employment, all the comments indicate there hasn't been as much replacement of positions. We have not seen strong growth in employment as companies have become accustomed to operating with a smaller workforce.

"Coming out of the holiday season we have to see what trends develop and looking at this report overall, the non-manufacturing sector is still humming along at a pretty steady pace, but we're not getting that fast growth we'd all like to see. But it's still growth, and not contraction. New orders are still over 50.

"Overall, I'd like to see where we will be in March after the first quarter is under our belt and hopefully we will see the economy grow at a faster pace."

STEVEN WOOD, CHIEF ECONOMIST, INSIGHT ECONOMICS, DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA

"While the growth in new orders provides some optimism, the declines in order backlogs and employment are worrisome. Although a cyclical economic expansion is currently in place it is still relatively soft and very uneven. A solid, self-sustaining economic expansion still faces several headwinds that is dampening overall growth and generating substantial volatility."

CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"It's not quite as good as expected, but it's still pretty good. While we're not seeing the same kind of strength in the service sector as we saw earlier in the week in manufacturing, we are still seeing some signs of improvement. The one troubling standout is the employment component, which is suggesting that there is still weakness in service sector hiring. It's particularly troublesome because other employment or labor data improved quite a bit in the fourth quarter."

BERNARD BAUMOHL, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF GLOBAL ECONOMIST AT THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK GROUP IN PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY

"Certainly we're getting some more encouraging news on the jobs market, but we have to be very aware that it does reflect a very volatile period of the year-- the holiday season and the days following the new year. One has to be cautious when coming to any firm conclusions when looking at these numbers. I'll wait until the end of February to get a better idea of the labor market. But we can't dismiss the psychological impact it's having on consumers. If they see a consistent improvement in the jobs market, they could feel more comfortable with spending. But we have to see this be sustained.

"The situation in Europe continues to deteriorate. There are very many concerns about whether the euro-zone in the way it is currently structured can remain the way it is. It is very likely that the euro zone cannot continue the way it is currently structured. There are some very real risks it poses to the U.S. economy. Obviously we'll see fewer exports, and as investors become more nervous our dollar will strengthen. Our banks may take a hit, resulting in tighter lending conditions. A real deterioration could subtract 1 percentage point of U.S. growth at a time when we're only expecting to grow 2 percent. That doesn't give us much of a buffer."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE IN WASHINGTON

"I think the data's consistent with the general tone of economic reports we've seen over the last couple of weeks that point to a continued modest recovery in the U.S. economy. Overall it's encouraging to see that employment subcomponent of the report has improved over the last two months, and while it does still remain below the key 50 point level on the subcomponent, it is improving. Overall, a decent number here. And you start to see a picture forming of a modest recovery for the economy. In terms of its impact on the market, I think there's a lot of euro-centric issues that the market's focusing on now, but we're starting to see clearly now that the U.S. economy is outpacing most of its G10 counterparts in recovery, and I expect that will ultimately add to the fundamental appeal for the dollar as well."

JULIA CORONADO, CHIEF ECONOMIST-NORTH AMERICA, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

"The number was a little weaker than expected. It's consistent with the modest growth we have been seeing. The employment component showed an uptick, but it wasn't as strong as what the ADP report showed earlier so there are a few mixed messages on employment. Overall the services sector has showed improvement in the second half of the year, but there are a lot still a lot of headwinds."

