NEW YORK Service sector activity expanded in August, exceeding expectations, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

COMMENTS:

THEODORE LITTLETON, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS:

"The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index defied expectations that it would sink to 51.0 in August, instead rising from 52.7 to 53.3. The uptick may indicate that service industries did better later in the month, overcoming the early-August misery seen in Friday's employment report."

MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes cut losses BONDS: U.S. bond prices slipped modestly FOREX: The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro