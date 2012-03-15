The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Thursday its index of business conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region rose in March to 12.5 from 10.2 in February.

MICHAEL GAPEN, ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"You had a small uptick. It's consistent with what we have seen with Empire State and other regional manufacturing data. This is suggestive of moderate strength in manufacturing. There are some mixed signals from the components.

"Exports to Europe are about 3 percent of U.S. GDP. A mild recession in Europe would be a headwind on U.S. growth, but it's a small component of U.S. GDP growth. The bigger risk is a systemic shock to the global financial system from Europe."

VASSILI SEREBRIAKOV, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO BANK, NEW YORK:

"This number, taken in isolation, I don't think matters all that much, but it's consistent with other economic numbers that have pointed to clearly diminished chances of further easing by the Fed."

HOWARD SIMONS, STRATEGIST, BIANCO RESEARCH, CHICAGO:

"What we have here is a gradual industrial type of recovery. Nothing spectacular, but it's clearly moving in a direction of strength. The real concern is what the effect of rising prices paid is going to be. That's going to be the number we're going to focus on."

RICK BENSIGNOR, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT MERLIN SECURITIES IN NEW YORK:

"Slightly better than expectations. It isn't a bad number, but I don't think this means much. Markets are pretty muted. We had a huge run up recently, we're getting to a place where we could run out of steam, but that's a story we've heard for a month or so already. Over 1,400 we might get a pullback."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes were little changed

BONDS: U.S. bond prices recovered some losses

FOREX: The dollar was little changed

