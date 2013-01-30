NEW YORK U.S. private employers added 192,000 jobs in January, more than economists were expecting, in a sign of growth in the labor market, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 165,000 jobs. December's private payrolls were revised down to an increase of 185,000 from the previously reported 215,000.

BONDS: U.S. treasuries declined, and the 10-year yield rose at 2.014 percent

