Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
WASHINGTON U.S. business inventories rose in July, but probably not enough to change views that stock accumulation could be a minor drag on economic growth in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday inventories increased 0.4 percent after an unrevised 0.4 percent gain in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories, which are a key component of gross domestic product changes, climbing 0.4 percent.
Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.4 percent after increasing 0.3
percent in June. Inventories added 1.4 percentage points to GDP growth in the second quarter. Data on wholesale and manufacturing inventories released earlier this month suggested restocking would probably not contribute to growth in the third quarter.
In July, business sales rose 0.8 percent after increasing 0.6 percent in the prior month. At July's sales pace, it would take 1.29 months forbusinesses to clear shelves, unchanged from June.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
HONG KONG Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco is looking to sell a 49-acre U.S. Silicon Valley property less than a year after buying it from Yahoo Inc, sources said, in what is the latest effort by the firm to ride out a cash crunch.