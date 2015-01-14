WASHINGTON U.S. business inventories rose in November as sales fell for a second straight month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Inventories increased 0.2 percent. That was in line with economists' expectations and followed a similar gain in October.

Inventories are a major component of gross domestic product. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in October.

Business sales fell 0.2 percent in November after slipping 0.3 percent the prior month.

At November's sales pace, it would take 1.31 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from October.

