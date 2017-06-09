Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON, June 9 - U.S. wholesale inventories fell more steeply in April than the government had previously estimated, posting their biggest drop in more than a year as sales also fell sharply.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories fell 0.5 percent in April after increasing 0.1 percent in March. The department reported last month that wholesale inventories slipped 0.3 percent in April.
Automotive inventories fell 1.4 percent while petroleum inventories dropped 5.0 percent, their biggest fall since December 2015. Paper inventories fell 1.8 percent in the category's biggest drop since January 2013.
Wholesale stocks of electrical goods also slipped 0.1 percent while machinery inventories were flat.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.4 percent in April after falling 0.2 percent in March. Sales of electrical goods rose 0.7 percent while those of machinery fell 0.8 percent. Auto sales were up 1.3 percent.
At April's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.28 months to clear shelves, unchanged from March.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.