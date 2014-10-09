Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
WASHINGTON U.S. wholesale inventories rose by the most in four months in August, a sign the U.S. economy may have grown more than expected in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday wholesale inventories increased 0.7 percent during the month after a 0.3 percent gain in July, which was larger than initially estimated.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller increase in August.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - increased 0.7 percent.
Still, in a more negative sign, sales at wholesalers fell 0.7 percent in August. At August's sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear shelves, the highest rate since February.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.