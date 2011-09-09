WASHINGTON U.S. wholesale inventories rose to a record high in July partly due to higher stocks of unsold computer equipment, machinery and apparel, a government report said on Friday.

Total wholesale inventories rose 0.8 percent to $462.4 billion, the Commerce department said, in line with analysts' forecasts and following a 0.6 percent rise in June.

Wholesale inventories in July were supported by a 3.7 percent rise in computer equipment and a 1.3 percent increase in machinery. Apparel stocks rose 2.9 percent.

Sales at wholesalers were unchanged at $396 billion after reaching an all-time high in June.

