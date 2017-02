WASHINGTON Inventories at U.S. wholesalers rose more than expected in October, gaining the most in five months, while sales also rose.

Wholesale inventories climbed 1.6 percent, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, beating analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent gain.

Sales grew 0.9 percent, a bigger gain than the 0.4 percent median forecast given by analysts in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting By Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)