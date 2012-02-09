WASHINGTON Inventories at U.S. wholesalers grew 1.0 percent in December, suggesting the economy received a bigger boost than expected in the fourth quarter from companies restocking their shelves.

The figure, reported on Thursday by the Commerce Department, beat analysts' expectations of a 0.4 percent gain.

In the report, the government said inventories were flat in November, a slight downward revision from the 0.1 percent gain initially estimated. Sales by wholesalers rose 1.3 percent in December, the biggest advance since March 2011.

A report on January 27 showed growth in business inventories helped drive a 2.8 percent expansion in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter.

Thursday's data could lead economists to increase their forecasts for a revised government estimate for fourth quarter GDP growth due on February 29.

The data showed the inventory-to-sales ratio held steady at 1.15 in December.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)