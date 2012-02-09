Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
SINGAPORE Oil prices rose on Monday, with the market set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
WASHINGTON Inventories at U.S. wholesalers grew 1.0 percent in December, suggesting the economy received a bigger boost than expected in the fourth quarter from companies restocking their shelves.
The figure, reported on Thursday by the Commerce Department, beat analysts' expectations of a 0.4 percent gain.
In the report, the government said inventories were flat in November, a slight downward revision from the 0.1 percent gain initially estimated. Sales by wholesalers rose 1.3 percent in December, the biggest advance since March 2011.
A report on January 27 showed growth in business inventories helped drive a 2.8 percent expansion in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter.
Thursday's data could lead economists to increase their forecasts for a revised government estimate for fourth quarter GDP growth due on February 29.
The data showed the inventory-to-sales ratio held steady at 1.15 in December.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK The lobby group for Wall Street's structured finance companies has partnered with the trade association for the blockchain industry to explore ways blockchain technology can streamline the $1.9 trillion U.S. securitization market.
HONG KONG More Chinese companies are looking to raise debt offshore after Beijing approved a new funding structure last month that makes it easier and cheaper to tap foreign lenders.