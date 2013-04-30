Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
NEW YORK The manufacturing sector is forecast to continue to grow this year, with both revenue and investment seen increasing, an industry report showed on Tuesday.
Manufacturing revenue is expected to increase 4.8 percent in 2013 from the year before, the semi-annual forecast from The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.
Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up mostly of service sector businesses, is expected to gain by 3.5 percent.
Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen jumping 9.1 percent this year, and increasing by 3.5 percent in the service sector.
The projections are issued by ISM's Business Survey Committee.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
GENEVA PSA Group's purchase of General Motors' Opel division will cause no immediate problems for Volkswagen's core autos division, which is undergoing major restructuring, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.