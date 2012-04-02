NEW YORK The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March, while new orders dipped modestly, according to an industry report released on Monday.

CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"It was about as expected. I think the most important thing is that I'm looking all the way back to August. It's been in the low 50s since last August. It's still right in the middle of that range, suggesting that manufacturing is still chugging along here in the U.S. even though manufacturing is in a recession in Europe and just barely growing in China.

"Most of the indices are little changed. The really important ones are new orders, production, the backlog. The production index rose three points. It is the highest since December so that's good."

JOHN DOYLE, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, TEMPUS CONSULTING, WASHINGTON, D.C.

"I don't expect it (ISM) to move markets too aggressively here. It gives more credence to the narrative we've been seeing over the past couple of weeks, that stronger U.S. data will make it less likely the Fed will participate in QE3. If that's how the market takes it, I think it'll be a more dollar positive event."

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES IN TORONTO

"I would have liked to have seen some construction activity coming back, that was weak. The economy seems to be improving, but some sections aren't improving fast enough, like the housing section. Still, I don't expect these will be market movers as investors look ahead to earnings and other data points coming out."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks turn slightly positive.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices trim gains.

FOREX: Dollar trims losses versus the yen.

