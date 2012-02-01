NEW YORK The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level since June as new orders improved, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL WOOLFOLK, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BNY MELLON,

NEW YORK

"I would characterize the ISM manufacturing as broadly in line with expectations. It was clear that after the second-quarter soft patch, which undermined jobs growth during the second half of the year, it had largely run its course by year end. Manufacturing jobs appear to be recovering, albeit at a modest pace. The ADP numbers this morning also indicate that we have sustained jobs growth. All in all, this is a report that's encouraging and is consistent with the current recovery, which should produce 2.5-3 pct growth this year."

BRIAN DOLAN, CHIEF STRATEGIST, FOREX.COM,

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

"Headline-wise it (ISM) is a less-than-expected increase, but it is an increase nonetheless. The underlying indexes are not that bad. The employment index dipped from 54.8 to 54.3; that does not suggest any significant improvement, at least in the manufacturing front, for jobs. All the interim jobs indicators have suggested there is still no meaningful pickup in job creation."

JOEL NAROFF, PRESIDENT, NAROFF ECONOMIC ADVISORS, HOLLAND,

PENNSYLVANIA

ISM: "This is still a very good report because orders rose. Firms are still hiring and demand and backlogs are building. This tells me that the manufacturing is still healthy.

"If Europe is already in recession, we should see some of that reflected in manufacturing. The export component is growing. Europe is going to be a problem, but people need to step back and decide how big of a problem it is. It will hit manufacturing more heavily. We are just not seeing the manufacturing sector being hit yet. The problem has not been so great that it will collapse manufacturing and the rest of the economy, assuming Europe doesn't crash and burn. If that happens, then all bets are off."

ISM

CARY LEAHEY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, DECISION ECONOMICS

"The report is pretty good. There was not a big meaningful change since December. Orders are up, production was down. Backlogs were up sizably but that's probably not bad at this stage of the cycle. Inventories moved up, but the inventory situation is excellent. Finally, employment is down a little. The manufacturing sector is doing okay particularly given that the overall economy is growing at only 2 percent or so. The overall economy lacks oomph and is having trouble creating jobs. Manufacturing is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing story."

JERRY HARRIS, PRESIDENT OF ASSET MANAGEMENT AT STERNE AGEE

IN BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

"It shows that the economy is in general doing pretty good. It is better than last month, and very acceptable. Even though it was slightly below expectations it was a good number."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"It's a pretty ho-hum report. I think at the end of the day it's still suggestive of manufacturing activity that is moving along at an okay clip. We think manufacturing will continue at this pace, given the headwinds that remain in place in the economy."

