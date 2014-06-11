Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
WASHINGTON The United States will renew pressure on China to speed progress on currency and other reforms needed to open the country's economy during high-level meetings next month, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.
He said the country, now the world's second largest economy, faces potentially disruptive changes as it tries to install a more market-based economic system, rely more on domestic consumption for growth, and change controversial practices like managing that value of its currency.
While Lew said the Chinese government acknowledges the need for those reforms, "it will probably frustrate us how slow the progress is, and they are going to need to speed it up."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that might dispel any doubts over whether policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington on Tuesday morning.