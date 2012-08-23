NEW YORK The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, suggesting the labor market is healing too slowly to make much of a dent in the unemployment rate.

BRIAN KIM, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, RBS SECURITIES, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"It's not a great number. The trend for jobless claims has been flat and has been erratic of late. But overall it does keep the odds for more quantitative easing from the Fed."

CARY LEAHEY, ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK:

"This number isn't bad, it is certainly consistent with a healthy labor market, if we only had some job creation, and it is certainly consistent with the Fed sitting on its hands."

ELLEN ZENTNER, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, NOMURA SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"It's not a large enough increase for us to say it's trending upward.

"If you look at the four-week moving average, it's remained in a fairly tight range since we've come off the volatile July period where claims were kicked around due to the timing of factory shutdowns.

"There's nothing really unusual in these numbers. The best news is they're showing no noticeable pick-up in layoffs.

"No signs here that there's been a notable pick-up in layoffs and would suggest to us that moderate job growth continued in August.

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST AT ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"They were expected to be down by couple of thousands but they actually went up, so jobless claims continue to indicate not so weak but definitely a sluggish labor market with growth limited. The numbers also strengthen the hand of the Fed to aid the economy with more stimulus, but this doesn't necessarily indicate immediate action by the Fed. I don't think this will have much of an impact on the market today. "

