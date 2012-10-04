NEW YORK The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week, according government data on Thursday that suggested a mild improvement in the labor market.

COMMENTS:

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

"They are not very inspiring. It is a very marginal reversal of last week's marginal declines. This suggests that the trend is still looking fairly stable. The labor market is improving but it is not really gathering direction for better or worse, it is still just plodding along."

JOHN CANALLY, ECONOMIST, LPL FINANCIAL, BOSTON

"It feels like we are stuck here. It's off the highs of the year and the lows of the year so you are going to get the same reading as we have seen the past few months, which the Fed said it's not acceptable to them. It's not fast enough to push down the unemployment. Until you could lift those uncertainties about the fiscal cliff and the euro zone debt zone, you are not going to see blue sky with the labor market any time soon."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF STRATEGIST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"We probably don't care about this as much as we would in other weeks. It's a pretty flat number and it comes amid more important developments like ECB President Mario Draghi's press conference and tomorrow's payrolls data. So the initial jobless claims number is likely to get lost in the chatter."

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)