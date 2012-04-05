NEW YORK The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly four years last week, according to a government report that showed ongoing healing in the labor market.

COMMENTS:

YELENA SHULYATYEVA, U.S. ECONOMIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

"The claims data are consistent with modest job growth in March. We are expecting a 200,000 increase tomorrow. We expect a flat reading in the unemployment rate. We are still on track for solid growth going forward, but we expect some moderation. It's telling us there'll be less firing going on. The acceleration in job growth will happen when there's more hiring going on, which we haven't seen yet.

"Tomorrow we could see a lot of seasonal adjustment issues with the weather."

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"Today's report comes after annual revisions (whose subsequent new seasonal factors impacted figures dating back to 2007) which had the effect of removing some prior improvement to claims' downwards trend, slowing the descent and elevating the level. So, it's good to see claims continue to fall to eventually recover what had been erased during seasonal factor adjustments. Prior to revisions, claims had trended in the 350s in February and dipped below 350k a couple of times. It may take longer to do so, but claims could return to that range in Q2."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures pare losses

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices trim some gains.

FOREX: The dollar extends gains versus euro.

