JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming The spike in U.S. unemployment that followed the Great Recession is largely the product of business cycle swings rather than deeper, structural problems, according to a paper presented here on Saturday that suggested loose monetary policy could help.

The findings by Stanford economist Edward Lazear, who was an adviser to former President George W. Bush, corroborates earlier studies downplaying the importance of factors such as skills mismatches and demographic shifts in the nation's still-elevated 8.3 percent jobless rate.

The tone of the paper, co-authored with James Spletzer of the U.S. Census Bureau, is emphatic. The research suggested monetary policy has a strong role to play in boosting the economic recovery, countering claims by some of Lazear's fellow Republicans and a number of hawkish Fed officials that the central bank is essentially out of bullets and simply risks inflation by offering further monetary stimulus.

For instance, one theory about the recent crisis was that because housing was at its epicenter, construction workers were disproportionately hurt by layoffs in the industry, and were unable to find work elsewhere. But Lazear says the data do not bear this out.

"There is no evidence that the recession resulted in a long-lasting skills gap that would require retraining experienced workers to work in different industries," the authors wrote.

"Industrial mismatch rose substantially in the recent recession, but retreated just as quickly," they added.

Lazear said the jobless rate, which peaked at 10 percent in October 2009 but has since come down substantially, has not been made permanently higher by the recession.

"The current recession does not appear fundamentally different from prior ones, except that it is worse, he said.

