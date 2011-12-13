WASHINGTON The number of U.S. jobs waiting to be filled edged down slightly in October, suggesting the labor market remained in a steady state that month.

There were 3.27 million available jobs at the end of October, down from September's upwardly revised 3.38 million, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey released on Tuesday.

Monthly job openings -- unfilled, posted vacancies that employers plan to fill within 30 days -- help describe demand for labor. The number has consistently hovered below the 4.4 million openings registered in December 2007, before the 2008-2009 recession.

The number of Americans without jobs has increased by more than 6 million since the onset of the recession.

Hiring also eased in October, with business and government hires slipping to 4.04 million from a downwardly revised 4.15 million in September. The U.S. jobless rate was 9.0 percent in October, down just a bit from 9.1 percent in September, but it fell sharply to 8.6 percent in November, data from the Labor Department showed earlier this month.

The rate at which workers were separated from jobs by layoffs or quits, a measure of labor turnover, was 3.0 percent in October, down from 3.1 percent.

President Barack Obama has been counting on the economic recovery to help his re-election campaign, but slow jobs growth is putting his chances of winning a second term at risk.

The proportion of separations due to people quitting their jobs, which can indicate workers' confidence in their ability to find new jobs, was unchanged at 49 percent in October.

The percentage that were due to layoffs or discharges was 41 percent, down from 43 percent in September.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey encompasses employment data from about 16,000 establishments across the country.

