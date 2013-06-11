WASHINGTON The number of job openings fell in April but more workers quit their jobs during the month, a potential sign of confidence in the nation's plodding labor market recovery.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, fell to 3.757 million during the month from 3.875 million in March, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the number of workers quitting their jobs rose to 2.251 million in April from 2.099 million in March. Economists generally view an increase in the number of quits as a sign workers are confident that they can find work elsewhere.

