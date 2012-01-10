Job seekers wait to meet potential employers at a career fair at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON The number of jobs waiting to be filled was little changed in November, suggesting the labor market remained stable that month.

There were 3.16 million available jobs at the end of November, down slightly from October's downwardly revised 3.22 million, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey released on Tuesday.

Monthly job openings -- unfilled, posted vacancies that employers plan to fill within 30 days -- help describe demand for labor. The number has consistently hovered below the 4.4 million openings registered in December 2007, before the 2008-2009 recession.

The number of Americans without jobs has increased by more than 6 million since the onset of the recession.

Hiring rose in November, with business and government hires increasing to 4.15 million from 4.04 million in October. The U.S. jobless rate was 8.7 percent in November, down from 8.9 percent in October, and it fell further to 8.5 percent in December, data from the Labor Department showed this month.

The rate at which workers were separated from jobs by layoffs or quits, a measure of labor turnover, was 3.0 percent in November, unchanged from October.

President Barack Obama has been counting on the economic recovery to help his re-election campaign. Despite recent improvement in the jobs picture, however, payrolls growth remains too weak to put a big dent in the unemployment rate.

The proportion of separations due to people quitting their jobs, which can indicate workers' confidence in their ability to find new jobs, was unchanged at 49 percent in November.

The percentage that were due to layoffs or discharges was 42 percent, up from 41 percent in October.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey encompasses employment data from about 16,000 establishments across the country.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)