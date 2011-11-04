WASHINGTON Job creation in the United States slowed in October, but the government raised its estimates for the number of jobs created in previous months and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0 percent from 9.1.

The U.S. economy generated 80,000 new non-farm jobs last month, falling short of Wall Street's expectations for 95,000 jobs.

Following are key details from the Labor Department figures:

* The payroll counts for September and August were revised to show 102,000 more jobs were created than previously reported. The Labor Department had underestimated job growth across the service sector and overestimated job losses in manufacturing.

* There were fewer people who were working part-time in spite of wanting to work full time, which could be good for consumer spending because some people will have a little more money in their pockets. The number of workers in part-time jobs because business was slow or because they could not find full-time work fell by 374,000 to 8.896 million.

* Factories added workers to payrolls for the first time since July. That might suggest the sector is holding up against the slowdown in global demand, at least from the labor perspective.

* Wage growth declined modestly in annual terms. Average hourly earnings for private sector workers rose 1.8 percent in the 12 months through October, down from 1.9 percent in September. Workers' earnings have been having trouble keeping up with inflation. Last week's GDP report showed inflation-adjusted after-tax income fell during the third quarter for the first time in nearly two years.

* Government payrolls dropped 24,000 in October. Belt tightening by state and local governments has been dragging on the economy since the recession.

* The number of the unemployed out of work for 27 weeks or more fell by 366,000 to 5.876 million. This should provide a bit of relief to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who has voiced special concern about long-term unemployment because it could do lasting damage to the economy as workers' skills erode.

* Only 58.4 percent of the total population had a job, up from 58.3 percent in September. The reading remains close to levels last seen in the early 1980s when fewer women worked.

* The length of the average work week was unchanged at 34.3 hours, while the aggregate weekly hours index -- a measure of the total work effort - climbed 0.1 percent from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))