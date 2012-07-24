Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE Oil prices rose on Monday, with the market set to rise for five of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
NEW YORK Manufacturing this month expanded at its slowest pace since late 2010, hobbled by weak overseas demand for American goods, though a rise in domestic orders helped cushion the blow.
COMMENTS:
GUS FAUCHER, SENIOR MACROECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES, PITTSBURGH
"That's consistent with other data we have been seeing that manufacturing is expanding but at a slower rate. That's consistent with the rest of the economy. Autos remain a bright spot. I expect small gains in orders and output the rest of the year. We expect GDP growth about 2.0 to 2.2 percent in the second half of the year. That's not good enough. We want to see stronger growth in bring down unemployment. We need to see GDP growth above 2.5 percent and we are not there yet."
PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK
"The data is not all that negative, not all that positive. There are some slight signs that the manufacturing sector is leveling off. It's falling not as fast as it has previously. But the data is not what the market will focus on today. It will be European events, rumors about Spain that it might ask for a full blown bailout that will be the center of focus."
CRAIG DISMUKE, CHIEF ECONOMIC STRATEGIST, VINING SPARKS, MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE
"The slowdown in manufacturing is a concern. We are seeing the effect from Europe is weighing on U.S. manufacturing, and manufacturing is one of the few bright spots in this recovery. Now we are seeing it slow due to a stronger dollar."
MARKET REACTION
STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures remained little changed.
BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices maintained their earlier losses.
FOREX: The dollar trimmed its gains against the euro.
