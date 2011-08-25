WASHINGTON A gauge of factory activity in Kansas and surrounding states pointed to modest growth in August, standing in contrast with other surveys that have suggested weak U.S. manufacturing during the month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Thursday its composite index of regional manufacturing held steady at 3 in August, unchanged from a month earlier.

"Factory activity in our region continues to be buoyed by strong growth among agriculture and energy-related manufacturers," said Kansas City Fed economist Chad Wilkerson.

Last week, the Philadelphia Fed's factory survey showed output plunged in the Mid-Atlantic region in August, dampening hopes for a quick revival in growth. Data from other regional Fed factory indexes has also been weak.

Any reading below zero in the Kansas City Fed index indicates contraction in the region's manufacturing.

The index is a measure of factory output, shipments, new orders and employment in the region. The index for output was minus 2 during August, pointing to contraction, while employment and new orders indexes pointed to growth.

The survey covers factories in Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, as well as the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.

